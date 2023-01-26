Look: Eagles Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was back on the practice field on Thursday.

The veteran defensive back had missed each of the Eagles' last three games with a toe injury, including their Divisional Round win over the New York Giants.

Maddox appeared to be moving well, per video from team insider Dave Zangaro.

Maddox appeared in nine regular-season games for the Eagles this year, logging 43 tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception. The fifth-year Eagle has long been a staple of the Philly secondary.

With James Bradberry and Pro Bowler Darius Slay occupying the corner positions, the Eagles' secondary is already strong. But with the support of Maddox, that iron-clad pass defense gets all the more scary.

The Eagles hope to have Maddox back on the field for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.