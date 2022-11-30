Look: Eagles Star Has Telling Admission On Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly beat the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday even though Aaron Rodgers exited the game early with an injury. But one Eagles player had an interesting statement on Rodgers' replacement, Jordan Love.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Eagles defender Darius Slay said that Love looked very confident and efficient with his throwing. But then he suggested that Love "looked a lot like A-Rod" on the field.

"Jordan Love looked confident.. I'm sure he's learning a lot being in the QB room with Aaron Rodgers," Slay said. "He low key looked like A-Rod."

That's certainly a glowing endorsement from an opponent - especially one from an opponent who has played against Rodgers many times during his time with the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers made the very controversial decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers.

But Rodgers responded to the added competition with back-to-back MVP seasons and some of the best football of his career. The end result was virtually no window to evaluate Love on the field.

This latest injury to Rodgers amid a seemingly lost season could be the opportunity for the Packers to finally see what they have in their former first-round pick.

Will Jordan Love prove to be a suitable replacement for Aaron Rodgers in the long term?