Look: Eagles Star Has Telling Message Before Cowboys Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles may be entering Saturday's rivalry game against the Cowboys without MVP-candidate Jalen Hurts, but one Eagles player had a warning for fans on Twitter.

"Please don’t be surprised today!" tweeted C.J. Gardner-Johnson. "Fly Eagles Fly."

Users reacted to CGJ's viral post ahead of game time.

"You’re not winning," a Dallas fan laughed.

"Big L today for y’all," another replied.

"This team just straight believes in one another," an Eagles fan said. "1-53. They believe."

"THAT PART."

Eagles fans KNOW wassup. Let’s shock the world!!!"

"We miss you!"

"Let’s GOOOOOOOO."

"Me and my folks to the Cowboys fan in the lobby rn," another Cowboys fan replied.

"Love the confidence. Minshew Mania is back!" a Philly fan said.

Philly got the best of Dallas the last time the two teams met earlier in the year. However, Jalen Hurts was active for that game.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 4:25 PM ET on FOX.