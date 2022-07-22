Look: Eagles Tease Significant Uniform News

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to tease an upcoming announcement about their uniforms for the 2022 season.

The tweet displayed countless messages from Eagles fans who want to see the team take the field in black helmets.

It appears these fans may soon be getting their wish.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Last year, the NFL passed a new rule that allows teams to roll out alternate helmets as long as they're the same make and model as their primary. This new rule goes into effect this coming season — and teams around the league are taking advantage.

Earlier this morning, the New York Jets unveiled a new black helmet of their own. The Carolina Panthers also announced a black helmet earlier this week.

Other teams have taken advantage of this new rule by rolling out iconic throwback uniforms. While the Eagles will go with the black helmets this coming season, team owner Jeffrey Lurie says the team will bring back the classic "Kelly Green" helmets in 2023.