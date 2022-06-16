Look: Eagles Unveil New Wordmark For Their Logo

The Philadelphia Eagles have revealed a new wordmark for their logo heading into the 2022 season.

The new font goes with a simple and modern look, abandoning the Eagles' classic nameplate.

Take a look at the wordmark here:

The vast majority of fans seem to dislike the change.

"I objectively think this is horrible. The other logo is badass. Why would they move on from it?" one wrote.

"This is what we call downgrading, kids," another added.

It's fair to assume the Eagles weren't expecting this kind of public backlash to their new wordmark. Perhaps the court of public opinion will result in a retraction from the Philadelphia organization.

The Eagles will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions on September 11.