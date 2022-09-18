Look: Ed Orgeron Is Cheering For 1 College Football Team Tonight

Ed Orgeron is in the house for Saturday's game between No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M. Coach O was spotted at Kyle Field in his usual polo, only this time he's decked in Canes Orange.

Orgeron was the defensive line coach for Miami back in the late-80's to early-90's, helping the Hurricanes win national championships during the Dennis Erickson era.

Fans reacted to the flick of Coach O on social media.

"Man repping his 'dream team!!!'" one Miami fan said. "#GoCanes."

"Mans really living his best life," another said.

"Hurricanes by a billion," another user predicted.

"Yooooooooo."



"Canes by 17. I’ve seen all that I’ve needed to see."

Legend.