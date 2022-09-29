Look: Eli Manning Has A 5-Word Response To Russell Wilson

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning made headlines when he said that the Broncos should have paid punter Corliss Waitman with Russell Wilson's money.

Manning - unnecessarily - clarified that it was a joke. "I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great."

Wilson took the comment playfully and jabbed back at Manning's "tryout" with the Penn State Nittany Lions under the pseudonym Chad Powers.

"You mean Chad Powers?" Wilson asked. "I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers."

Next it was Manning's turn to respond.

"Well played Russell...well played," he said.

It's good to see the two were able to keep things lighthearted without taking anything too literally.

Wilson, though, will have to earn his money this weekend against a hungry Las Vegas Raiders team that's looking for its first win.