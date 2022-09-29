Look: Eli Manning Has A 5-Word Response To Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning made headlines when he said that the Broncos should have paid punter Corliss Waitman with Russell Wilson's money.
Manning - unnecessarily - clarified that it was a joke. "I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great."
Wilson took the comment playfully and jabbed back at Manning's "tryout" with the Penn State Nittany Lions under the pseudonym Chad Powers.
"You mean Chad Powers?" Wilson asked. "I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers."
Next it was Manning's turn to respond.
"Well played Russell...well played," he said.
It's good to see the two were able to keep things lighthearted without taking anything too literally.
Wilson, though, will have to earn his money this weekend against a hungry Las Vegas Raiders team that's looking for its first win.