Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another.

During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show.

Eli took note of each jab, counting them as his big bro dished them out.

"If my math is correct, that is the 3rd shot Peyton has taken at me on the CMA’s. #CMAawards," Eli wrote on Twitter.

Here are a couple of Peyton's jabs at Eli:

“I do a show with my brother Eli,” he said. “I am used to this lack of professionalism.”

“I keep telling him he’s like a brother to me,” he said when introducing his co-host.. “He doesn’t understand that’s not a compliment. Give it up for Luke Bryan.”

The next Monday Night Football ManningCast will take place in Week 13 for a matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers.