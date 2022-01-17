Look: Eli Manning Shows Off Birthday Present From Snoop Dogg

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning finally got his birthday present from Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg went onto the Manningcast recently with Peyton & Eli and confirmed during his segment that he would be gifting Eli a “Death Row Records” necklace for his special day.

It’s safe to say that Snoop delivered on that front.

“Oh yeah, there she is. That’s what we’re talking about,” Manning said. “Snoop, thank you pal. Now I finally fit in with all of my neighbors. So I’m definitely going to be wearing it in the playoff game on Monday night.”

The playoff game that the Manning brothers will be watching on Monday night will be Cardinals-Rams.

The two have quite the guests lined up for the show as well. First up will be Larry Fitzgerald, followed by “The Rock” (Dwayne Johnson), and then Russell Wilson.

Guests for the final ManningCast of the season: Larry Fitzgerald, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Russell Wilson. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2022

This will be the final one of the season as ESPN/ABC will not be televising the rest of the playoff games.

If Eli isn’t wearing that necklace for the entire broadcast, then he’s doing it wrong.