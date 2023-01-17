Look: Eli Manning's Comment On Eagles Game Is Going Viral

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Eli Manning attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Eli Manning made a promise to himself after he retired that he might have to break for this year's playoffs.

During Monday night's "Manningcast" on ESPN, the former Giants QB revealed that he just might have to make the trip to Philly on Saturday night.

"I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly, but I think I have to break my promise [for Giants-Eagles]. I think I have to go there," Manning admitted. "I can't wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record."

Eli's comment started to go viral shortly after.

"I don't blame Eli...." a Giants fan said. "Bad things happen in Philly! Go Big Blue."

"I feel him on that one…. went to one game at the Linc and have no desire to ever do that again. Eagles fans are a different type of trash," another said.

"I'm sorry, I love Eli," another user laughed. "Never could hate the guy."

"Pull UP ELI!!"

If the Giants were to win in Philly this weekend it would be their first trip to the NFC Championship since they won the Super Bowl in 2011.