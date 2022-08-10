Look: Eli Manning's Comment On His Recruitment Goes Viral

SHREVEPORT, LA - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the University of Mississippi Ole Miss Rebels throws a pass during the MainStay Independence Bowl against the University of Nebraska Huskers at Independence Stadium on December 27, 2002 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mississippi defeated the Nebraska 27-23. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

For high school football recruits, there are plenty of factors to weigh when deciding on their college football program.

For former Florida Gators star quarterback Tim Tebow, that included the strength and conditioning coach. Former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning can't relate.

The conversation between Tebow and Manning happened on an upcoming episode of Eli's Places.

Check it out.

"I agree with looking at the head coach and the offensive coordinator in making a decision, but I never thought about looking at the strength coach in making my decision to go to Ole Miss," Manning said with a laugh. "I didn't even know who the strength coach was - I never met him. He didn't worry about us."

Manning did just fine during his collegiate career, becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Chargers - eventually to be traded to the New York Giants.

Tebow was one of the most physical quarterbacks to play the game, so his need for the strength coach was a bit more than Manning's.