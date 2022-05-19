Look: Eli Manning's Message For Patriots Owner Goes Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Eli Manning and his brother Peyton Manning won some of their greatest games against the New England Patriots during the 2000s and 2010s. And he had a fun little reminder for Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently.

While Kraft was being honored at a recent event, Manning decided to have some fun at his expense. While giving a speech, Manning joked that his mother apologized for Kraft not having at least 10 Super Bowls due to him and his brother.

“My mom Olivia sends her apologies: She said if it weren’t for her, Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls,” Manning said.

The Mannings collectively beat the Patriots five times in the postseason. Eli beat the Patriots in two Super Bowls while Peyton knocked them out of three AFC Championship Games.

If Eli Manning is one day inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it will be largely due to his Super Bowl success against the New England Patriots where so many other elite quarterbacks failed.

All four of the Mannings' Super Bowl wins came on the heels on those wins over the Patriots.

That isn't to say that Robert Kraft and the Patriots should feel deprived of anything. The six Super Bowls they won in 18 years (plus the other three they lost) are an unprecedented feat in modern NFL history.

But the Mannings will always have that nugget to hang over their heads.