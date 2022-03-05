The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Eli Manning’s Reaction To NFL Combine Is Going Viral

New York Giants QB Eli Manning waving as he walks off the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants waves to the fans as he leaves the field following his team's 36-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning may have once been a professional athlete, though he was anything but athletic. Just use his latest social media video as evidence.

In honor of the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine, Manning hit up a nearby gym to test his vertical. Let’s just say he doesn’t have hops. The former Giants quarterback didn’t get very high off the ground.

“With the NFL Combine going on, I felt inspired to test my vertical jump,” Eli tweeted. “I really felt like I was jumping so high!”

Take a look.

Fans have been having some fun, at Eli’s expense, reacting to the video.

“Hurt my hammy watching this 😂,” a fan tweeted

“The question is. What that 40 time looking like??! 😂😂🤣🤣,” one fan commented.

“You the man Eli! Could have been even higher but your 2 super bowl rings probably weighing u down!,” a fan said. 

Sign us up in the camp that would love to see Eli Manning run the 40-yard dash in his current position. We find it hard to believe he’d beat his 4.91 he posted coming out of college.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.