Look: Eli Manning’s Reaction To NFL Combine Is Going Viral

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning may have once been a professional athlete, though he was anything but athletic. Just use his latest social media video as evidence.
In honor of the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine, Manning hit up a nearby gym to test his vertical. Let’s just say he doesn’t have hops. The former Giants quarterback didn’t get very high off the ground.
Take a look.
With the NFL Combine going on, I felt inspired to test my vertical jump. I really felt like I was jumping so high! pic.twitter.com/bHwXX89exD
— Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 4, 2022
Fans have been having some fun, at Eli’s expense, reacting to the video.
“Hurt my hammy watching this 😂,” a fan tweeted
“The question is. What that 40 time looking like??! 😂😂🤣🤣,” one fan commented.
“You the man Eli! Could have been even higher but your 2 super bowl rings probably weighing u down!,” a fan said.
Sign us up in the camp that would love to see Eli Manning run the 40-yard dash in his current position. We find it hard to believe he’d beat his 4.91 he posted coming out of college.