Look: Eli Manning’s Reaction To NFL Combine Is Going Viral

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning may have once been a professional athlete, though he was anything but athletic. Just use his latest social media video as evidence.

In honor of the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine, Manning hit up a nearby gym to test his vertical. Let’s just say he doesn’t have hops. The former Giants quarterback didn’t get very high off the ground.

“With the NFL Combine going on, I felt inspired to test my vertical jump,” Eli tweeted. “I really felt like I was jumping so high!”

Take a look.

Fans have been having some fun, at Eli’s expense, reacting to the video.

“Hurt my hammy watching this 😂,” a fan tweeted

“The question is. What that 40 time looking like??! 😂😂🤣🤣,” one fan commented.