Look: Eli Manning's Tim Tebow Photo Is Going Viral Today

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning posted a photo with another former NFL player.

Manning said he was walking around the Florida Gators campus when he ran into a familiar face. So who just happened to be walking around Gainesville when Manning was in town?

None other than former Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

"I was walking around Gainesville today and look who I ran into," Manning said while tagging Tebow in the photo.

Fans couldn't help but notice Manning's outfit. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback broke out a pair of lengthy shorts and decided to tuck his polo in. That coupled with the socks showing out of his shoes had fans loving the look.

"Both people in this photo are dressed exactly how I expect both people to dress," one fan said.

"If you had never watched football and I said tell me which guy won TWO championships and which one ended up out for the league in a few years…" another fan said.

Manning and Tebow certainly don't have the same physique - or the same swag.