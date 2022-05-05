Look: Eli Manning's Tweet About Draymond Green Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During the first quarter of Tuesday night's Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green was forced back into the locker room after taking a hard elbow to the face.

As the Warriors forward was ushered through the tunnel, he hit the opposing Memphis crowd with a double middle finger gesture.

The following morning, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning took to Twitter to react to this gesture from Green.

"I apologize for starting this trend!!" he wrote.

This past year, Manning made headlines around the sports media world when he gave the double-bird gesture on live TV. When discussing the difficulties of playing away games in Philadelphia, the two-time Super Bowl champ flipped off the entire country on ESPN's Monday Night Football "Manning Cast."

"I'm sure you can blur that out, right?" Manning asked after giving the gesture during a live TV event.

The NBA has yet to announce a fine for Green, but it's surely coming. During the Round 1 series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 for making the same gesture and "directing profane language" toward opposing fans.

Green doesn't seem too pressed about the idea of a possible fine.

“If you’re gonna boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and face running down blood, you should get flipped off. So I’ll take the fine," he said after the game. "I’ll do an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off. You’re gonna boo someone that gets elbowed in the eye and blood running down their face? I could’ve had a concussion or anything. If they’re gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty, too. I’m assuming the cheers were because they know I’ll get fined.

"Great. I make $25 million a year. I’ll be just fine.”

With the series knotted up at 1-1, Green and the Warriors will travel back home to take on the Grizzlies in Game 3 on Saturday night.