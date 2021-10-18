Look: Embarrassing Ben Roethlisberger Play Is Going Viral

It might be time for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to start thinking about hanging it up.

The Steelers are tied with the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks, 17-17, in the fourth quarter of Sunday evening’s game.

Seattle just got the ball thanks to an embarrassing turnover from Roethlisberger, as well. Big Ben had a Tom Brady-esque tuck rule play, though this one was rightly ruled a fumble.

Check it out:

Ruling on the field is a fumble. Seahawks take possession. 📺: #SEAvsPIT on NBC

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ksPUQsZNBS — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2021

Yikes.

Legendary NFL cornerback Charles Woodson, who was on the unfortunate end of the Tom Brady tuck rule, shared his reaction on Twitter.

“Looks like he was trying to bring that ball back to me,” he tweeted. “Never too late to do the right thing.”

Looks like he was trying to bring that ball back to me🤷🏾‍♂️ — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 18, 2021

Never too late to do the right thing🥲 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 18, 2021

It was clearly a fumble, of course. Roethlisberger wasn’t trying to throw the ball to anyone. He was trying to tuck it back into himself.

Tough call here: Was this a fumble or a fumble?pic.twitter.com/XpWfStERTf — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 18, 2021

The Steelers and the Seahawks are playing on NBC. It’s shaping up to be a pretty entertaining finish.