Look: Embarrassing Ben Roethlisberger Play Is Going Viral

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the field.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It might be time for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to start thinking about hanging it up.

The Steelers are tied with the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks, 17-17, in the fourth quarter of Sunday evening’s game.

Seattle just got the ball thanks to an embarrassing turnover from Roethlisberger, as well. Big Ben had a Tom Brady-esque tuck rule play, though this one was rightly ruled a fumble.

Check it out:

Yikes.

Legendary NFL cornerback Charles Woodson, who was on the unfortunate end of the Tom Brady tuck rule, shared his reaction on Twitter.

“Looks like he was trying to bring that ball back to me,” he tweeted. “Never too late to do the right thing.”

It was clearly a fumble, of course. Roethlisberger wasn’t trying to throw the ball to anyone. He was trying to tuck it back into himself.

The Steelers and the Seahawks are playing on NBC. It’s shaping up to be a pretty entertaining finish.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.