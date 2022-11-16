Look: Embarrassing College Basketball Sequence Going Viral

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: General view of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 93-89. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Tuesday night's college basketball matchup between Northwestern and Georgetown featured one of the worst sequences of hoops you'll ever see.

The series of ugly possessions featured several loose balls, missed layups, fumbled passes and all sorts of frantic action.

"I wouldn't call that last sequence a Picasso," the broadcaster on the call said.

Take a look at the sequence here:

Northwestern and Georgetown are each 2-0 to start the season. After this first-half sequence, the first two quarters ended with a 35-33 in favor of the Hoyas.

Hopefully these two teams are able to knock off this early-season rust as their seasons continue.

Georgetown currently leads Northwestern 42-40 early in the second half.