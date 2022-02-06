The 2022 Pro Bowl is underway from Las Vegas and, well, the effort is lacking.

The Pro Bowl has never been the most intense event, but it seems to be decreasing in effort as the years go by.

On Sunday, we might have the most-relaxed Pro Bowl we’ve ever seen.

This one play featuring New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sums up the state of the Pro Bowl. It’s going viral on social media.

the pro bowl is literal 2 hand touch lmfao pic.twitter.com/GVfOGeQKb4 — alex (@highlghtheaven) February 6, 2022

Of course, it makes sense for the players to want to avoid injury. It’s just an exhibition game, after all.

Still, maybe the National Football League should consider something else in the future when it comes to this all-star event.