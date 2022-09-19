Look: Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo Went Viral Sunday

A few Las Vegas Raiders fans started celebrating a bit too early on Sunday evening.

The Raiders were up 23-7 at the time and these fans were starting to pop champagne as if the game was already over.

Newsflash: The game was actually not over.

The Arizona Cardinals mounted a fiery comeback against the Raiders which included a touchdown and a two-point conversion on the final play of the game.

That tied the game which sent it to overtime. The Cardinals then won the game after Brion Murray scored on a scoop-and-score after Hunter Renfrow fumbled the ball.

What looked to be a lost cause turned into a miracle win for the Cardinals.

Maybe this will teach these fans to not celebrate before the fat lady sings.