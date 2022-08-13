Look: Emily Mayfield Is Ready For Baker's First Panthers Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Later this afternoon, Baker Mayfield will take the field for his first preseason game with the Carolina Panthers.

The former Cleveland Browns QB and his wife, Emily, attended "Fan Fest" at Bank of America Stadium earlier this week.

Emily posted a photo of the event on her Instagram page.

"Fan fest. Year 5," she wrote.

Baker and Emily's life in Cleveland was uprooted when the former No. 1 overall pick was sent to Charlotte in a trade earlier this offseason. Mayfield, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Browns, requested a trade just before the team landed Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade deal.

Though things didn't exactly end cleanly in Cleveland, Emily recently said they have no "ill will" toward the Browns organization.

Mayfield's first in-game action with the Panthers this afternoon will be a good indicator of his ongoing QB battle with incumbent starter Sam Darnold.

This afternoon's matchup against the Washington Commanders will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.