Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Message For NFL Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2022 Moet & Chandon Holiday Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

World-famous model/actress Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out against the National Football League.

On Wednesday, just two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with cardiac arrest, Ratajkowski shared this tweet:

"Sorry but…fuck the NFL," she wrote.

The NFL and the sport of football have faced increasing backlash in recent days. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of this week's Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, drawing attention to the dangers of football in a very public way.

Though the incident happened on a routine football play, some viewers are looking at it as an indictment on the game.

Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati hospital. He is reportedly awake and showing signs of improvement today.

More and more controversial statements like this one from Ratajkowski will likely continue to roll in in the wake of this horrific incident.