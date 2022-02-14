Look: Eminem Did What NFL Reportedly Told Him Not To Do

We may have just witnessed the best Super Bowl halftime show of all-time. It even included a bit of rebellious activity from Eminem.

The NFL requires its halftime performers to submit requests for their performances. Eminem reportedly submitted a request to kneel during the performance. The NFL denied it.

“According to Puck, the NFL turned down a request by Eminem to kneel at some point during his portion of the performance. While it would’ve been rather poignant for the only White performer to take a knee, given the significance of kneeling within the context of the football field, it’s not a surprise that it was something the NFL didn’t want him to do,” wrote Phillip Bupp of The Comeback.

Eminem did it anyways. The rapping legend kneeled during Dr. Dre’s introduction.

Take a look.

Eminem takes a knee. The league told him not to, he did it anyway. pic.twitter.com/zoaYrGgCLn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

Wow. The NFL can’t be happy if the report is accurate. The rest of America certainly is.

Regardless of Eminem’s kneeling, he just helped deliver one of the best halftime performances in Super Bowl history. The crowd was close to its loudest when Eminem took the stage and performed a few of his greatest hits.

The NFL can’t do anything about Eminem’s actions now. It’s history.