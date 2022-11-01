Look: Emmitt Smith Had 3-Word Message For Tony Pollard

17 Jul 1998: Running back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the 1998 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at the Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport

Emmitt Smith knows a thing or two about running backs.

After all, Smith is one of the greatest running backs of all time after spending most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He gave quite the compliment to current Cowboys running back Tony Pollard after he went off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"@Tp__5 awesome game man," Smith tweeted.

Pollard was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cowboys. He finished the game with 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns as he filled in for Ezekiel Elliott, who has a sprained knee.

He's proven to be able to carry the load by himself numerous times and that showed again in this game.

He'll have to be able to keep it up if the Cowboys want to go on a deep playoff run this season. They haven't gotten to an NFC Championship Game or a Super Bowl since 1995.