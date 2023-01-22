Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys

17 Jul 1998: Running back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the 1998 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at the Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport

Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday.

If the Cowboys win, it would be their first trip to the conference championship game since 1995. Smith definitely knows that and is pretty excited about this contest.

"Let's go," Smith tweeted.

The Cowboys are coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the previous round while the 49ers blew out the Seattle Seahawks.

It would surely be something if the Cowboys won and got to face the Eagles for a chance to go to the Super Bowl next week.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.