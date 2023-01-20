Look: Emmitt Smith Visited Peyton Hillis In Hospital

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 18: Runningback Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As former NFL running back Peyton Hillis continues recovering in the hospital from an injury he sustained while rescuing his children from drowning, another famous running back has decided to pay him a visit.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram this morning, Hall of Fame running back and NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith revealed that he visited Hillis in the hospital this week.

"I had the opportunity to visit a recovering hero this week, Peyton Hillis. Stay strong Peyton! Praying for you, your family and wishing you a speedy recovery," Smith wrote on Instagram.

Smith's message is going viral with his longtime friends Troy Aikman and Andre Reed praising him as well as Hillis:

Peyton Hillis rose to national prominence as the starting running back of the Cleveland Browns in 2010. He rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns that year and was made the cover athlete on the following year's edition of Madden NFL.

But injuries limited Hillis over the next few years and he retired before the 2015 NFL season. Since then, he's been a family man and tried his hand at acting.

Earlier this month though, he was hospitalized with kidney and lung issues that he sustained while rescuing his kids from the water while they were out on the ocean.

We wish Hillis the best in his recovery and offer tremendous kudos to Emmitt Smith for his own good deed.