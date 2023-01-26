Look: Employment Lawyers Furious With NFL Coaching Hire

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Steve Wilks of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers hired their new full-time head coach on Thursday afternoon.

They officially hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as he's returning to the Panthers after playing for them during the 1995 season.

He was hired over Steve Wilks, who was the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season after Matt Rhule was fired.

That didn't sit well with Wigdor LLP, which is a top New York City employment lawyer company.

"We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper. There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days," a statement read.

This is another statement about the lack of minority head coaches in the NFL. Right now. Mike Tomlin, Robert Saleh, and Todd Bowles are the only minority head coaches in the league.

Hopefully, that will change heading into the 2023 season.