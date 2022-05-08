Look: Epic Athletes Photo Is Going Viral On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his daughter Vivian celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Formula 1's first Miami Grand Prix brought the stars down to South Beach this weekend. From celebrities, to star athletes and more.

On Sunday, Tom Brady shared a photo of his attendance. And he was in some good company; joined by Michael Jordan, David Beckham and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Fans reacted to the flick of the all-time greats on social media.

"That a whole lotta [trophies] and a whole lotta [money] in one photo," a user tweeted.

"Okay now this is an impressive picture," another commented.

"'Hey Tiger, you mind grabbing a photo of us?'"

"Probably the most elite photo that’ll ever be taken," cried another user. "Jesus Christ."

"This is a crazy picture wowwwwwwww."

"This says everything about where F1 is in the US right now," tweeted Bob Williams "It's cool as hell."

"Good lord this photo is ACCOMPLISHED," said Mike Golic Jr.

"Look at David Beckham with some friends," commented Andrew Hammond.

An awesome moment captured of some of the best athletes we've ever seen.