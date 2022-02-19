The Spun

Look: Eric Weddle Lands High School Coaching Gig

Eric Weddle on the Rams.Los Angeles, CA - January 30: Rams free safety Eric Weddle waves to fans after the Rams beat the 49ers 20-17 during the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Super Bowl-winning former NFL safety Eric Weddle isn’t going to be taking much of a retirement.

It was announced just moments ago that Weddle will become the head football coach at Rancho Bernardo High School following the 2022 season.

“It’s official! The 2022 football season will be coach McCoy’s last as the RBHS head coach. … At the end of the 2022 season he will be handing the reins to Super Bowl Champ Eric Weddle, who will take over as head of the program,” the school announced. “Eric will be joining the Bronco family this season to learn the BLUE in, BLUE out culture.

“Coach McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years. LET’S BE GREAT!”

This is pretty awesome.

Eric Weddle just recently came out of retirement to sign with the Rams. He then helped them win a Super Bowl and will get a ring in the process. Now, he’ll prepare to be a football coach at the high school level. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“Bro retired, came back, tore his pec, won a ring, retired, high school coach That’s the dream,” a fan tweeted.

Good luck, Eric! We’re rooting for you.

