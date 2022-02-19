Look: Eric Weddle Lands High School Coaching Gig

Super Bowl-winning former NFL safety Eric Weddle isn’t going to be taking much of a retirement.

It was announced just moments ago that Weddle will become the head football coach at Rancho Bernardo High School following the 2022 season.

“It’s official! The 2022 football season will be coach McCoy’s last as the RBHS head coach. … At the end of the 2022 season he will be handing the reins to Super Bowl Champ Eric Weddle, who will take over as head of the program,” the school announced. “Eric will be joining the Bronco family this season to learn the BLUE in, BLUE out culture.

“Coach McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years. LET’S BE GREAT!”

Former #Rams S Eric Weddle has a second career planned after winning a Super Bowl title. He’s becoming a high school football coach. pic.twitter.com/t0tCxxaQDC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

This is pretty awesome.

Eric Weddle just recently came out of retirement to sign with the Rams. He then helped them win a Super Bowl and will get a ring in the process. Now, he’ll prepare to be a football coach at the high school level. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“Bro retired, came back, tore his pec, won a ring, retired, high school coach That’s the dream,” a fan tweeted.

Good luck, Eric! We’re rooting for you.