Look: Erin Andrews Announces Major Business News

Erin Andrews is expanding her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world.

The iconic Fox Sports broadcaster first launched her brand, "WEAR by Erin Andrews," back in 2019. The clothing line started with products featuring names and logos of the NFL's 32 teams. It's since expended to the NBA, NHL and select NCAA schools.

"Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!!" Andrews wrote on Twitter.

The MLB was the final holdout from the four major sports leagues. A future partnership was first hinted when WEAR dropped two Los Angeles-inspired T-shirts before this year's MLB All-Star game in LA.

A full MLB line will launch before this year's MLB postseason and will be sold on Fanatics, MLB.com and in team stores. The line will include T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, a dress, leggings and a lounge set, per Women's Wear Daily.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have Wear by Erin Andrews expand to Major League Baseball,” Andrews said. “It’s a true full-circle moment for me as I grew up as a fan of the game and spent years covering the sport, including the MLB All-Star Game and World Series. I’m excited at the opportunity to offer some of our most popular styles so women have more options to express their love of America’s pastime in a comfortable and fashion-forward way.”

Andrews' new clothing line will feature products for more than two dozen MLB teams.