Look: Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Photo Is Going Viral

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

NFL players aren't the only ones enjoying the offseason.

There's still a few months until the 2022 season begins, so Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are getting in as much vacation/outdoors time as possible.

The two beloved sideline reporters and podcast co-hosts are enjoying some time out in the country.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, had some fun with the photo.

"I don’t care how much he loves Beth… rip wouldn’t be able to resist," she commented.

Just recently, Andrews posted a few vacation pictures with her husband. It looks like she's having tons of fun.

Thompson also appears to be enjoying her offseason.

"Took me 40 years but I finally got my dream vacation to the Amalfi Coast with a stop in Venice on the way out of town," she said on Instagram. "Thank you @stevencundari for …… well, everything ✨🇮🇹 . 🎞: @dame_social cause you know I have no clue how to do these things called reels. ✌🏽."

Andrews and Thompson will continue their work for FOX this upcoming football season.