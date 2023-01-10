Look: Erin Andrews' Dating App Suggestion Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Over the course of the 2022 football season, one podcast has been stealing fans attention.

The Calm Down podcast with Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews has produced plenty of viral content this season. Earlier this week, the duo cooked up another.

During a casual conversation, they created another idea for a potential dating app.

"Then I went to his deep dive and started watching 'Fixer Upper' with Chip and Joanna and they need that Chip with the tool belt in the like fix the roof situation. But anyways, that's where I'm at," Thompson joked.

"There's got to be a dating app for that. Hey I'm looking for...kidding," Andrews said back.

Sorry fellas, Andrews is happily married and Thompson isn't actually looking for a significant other with a tool belt.

However, they may have created the next great dating app, though.