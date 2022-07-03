Look: Erin Andrews Excited For USFL Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks on camera during the fourth quarter of a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars will compete for the USFL championship on Sunday night.

FOX will televise the revived spring football league's inaugural title game at 7:30 p.m. ET. NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews helped promote the championship clash on Twitter.

While not part of the USFL coverage team, Andrews will be "cheering on my FOX Sports teammates" tonight.

After going 9-1 during the regular season, the Stallions earned a spot in Sunday's championship bout with a 31-17 semifinals victory over the New Orleans Breakers. They returned an interception and kickoff for touchdowns during the triumph.

Following a 6-4 season, the Stars earned a 19-14 playoff upset over the 9-1 New Jersey Generals. They'll look to knock off another favorite.

The Stallions held home-field advantage throughout the regular season, as the USFL set up shop in Birmingham. However, Sunday's final showdown takes place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Andrews will be watching the USFL Championship Game. Will you?