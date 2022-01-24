The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Had Postgame Message For Joe Buck

In a weekend full of incredible NFL playoff games, few announcer calls – if any – stood out more than Joe Buck’s call of the 49ers’ blocked punt.

San Francisco upset No. 1 seed Green Bay, 13-10, on Sunday night, thanks in part to a late blocked punt and touchdown recovery.

It was a great call by FOX’s play-by-play man.

“Can’t call it any better than Joe Buck did here,” Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina admitted on Saturday night.

 

He’s not wrong.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews had a cool postgame message for her broadcasting partner.

“That was an awesome call Joe Buck,” she admitted.

Buck, Andrews and Troy Aikman will be on the call of the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and the 49ers next weekend.

It should be a fun one.

