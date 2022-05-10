Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.

Either way, Andrews needed only one word to sum up how she's feeling about the news.

Brady will be the lead color commentator for Fox once he officially retires from the NFL. He'll be paired with Kevin Burkhardt, who's the lead play-by-play announcer for the network now that Joe Buck is with ESPN.

That said, Brady likely isn't thinking about that right now. He's set to play his 23rd season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

He'll be chasing his eighth overall Super Bowl and will try to win his second championship in three seasons with the Bucs.