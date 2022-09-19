Look: Erin Andrews Has Blunt Dating Message For Fans

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Communication is part of the business. And on Monday's "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," the two FOX NFL reporters opened up a bit about their experiences as women when it comes to working relationships with players.

"You can have friendships with these guys, like it is completely okay," Thompson explained. "And like Melissa Stark brought up a good point. Like, why can't guys text them, you know, and be like, 'Hey, can you call in 10 minutes' or whatever? It's not weird to have those conversations."

Say it louder for the people in the back

Andrews went on to say that that's an aspect of the business that she's just now getting comfortable with.

"I used to joke with [Sal Paolantonio] all the time because his first hit on Sunday's for their countdown show always used to be, 'So-and-so just texted me,'" Andrews recalled. "And I said to Melissa, 'Can you imagine if we said that on air?' But now I'm like, I've done this for so long. I'm good with it. They know I'm not trying to him 'em up for anything."