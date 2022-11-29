Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Erin Andrews following a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's safe to say at least two NFL sideline reporters aren't very fond of the weather in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

During their weekly podcast, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson both expressed no desire to live in Green Bay longterm. Thompson recounted a recent visit where she tried to go for a run.

After struggling with the climate, she asked someone, "why would you live here?" It was a relatable moment for Andrews.

"I've done that so many times while I'm there and you don't mean to hurt their feelings or s*** on their hometown," she said. "You're just like, 'I can't imagine this be every day of my life living here."

Don't expect to see Charissa or Erin buying property in the state of Wisconsin any time soon.