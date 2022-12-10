Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For "Dumb Trolls"

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Late last month, Erin Andrews made an admission that caught the sports world by surprise.

She admitted that she thinks her oncologist is attractive, calling him "hot." That rubbed some fans the wrong way, who called her out for commenting on someone else's looks publicly while being married.

Well, she had a message for those trolls this week.

"Let me lay it all out for you. It sucks," Andrews said about the once-a-year appointment. "I'm sweating from every pore of my body. I have to be in stirrups. It's awful. It's a horrific, frightening, anxiety filled appointment."

"...It's awful if I want to say my oncologist is hot because I need some sort of humor. And by the way he is, my husband knows him and he saved my reproductive system. I can say he's hot."

Good for her.