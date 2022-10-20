Look: Erin Andrews Is Loving Charissa Thompson's Football Outfit

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In just a few hours, the New Orleans Saints will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Host Charissa Thompson and company will be breaking down the action. Before the game kicks off, Thompson revealed what she was wearing today and her longtime friend Erin Andrews loved it.

She just so happened to be wearing a sweater produced by Andrews' clothing line "WEAR."

"Love my girl in @WEARbyEA! Thanks @CharissaT," Andrews said on social media.

Andrews and Thompson do more than just support each other's endeavors. They're also co-hosts on a podcast that covers everything from football to their private lives.

Andrews' clothing line has been promoted by the NFL and other companies and seems to be doing just fine. It doesn't hurt that she has popular friends to show off the merchandise.