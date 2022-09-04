Look: Erin Andrews Is Still Shocked By 1 Play Saturday

Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews

It's been a while since you could say the Florida Gators were fun, and sportscaster/UF alum Erin Andrews couldn't get enough of Anthony Richardson's spectacular play on Saturday night.

Needing a two-point conversion to give the Gators a field goal lead over No. 7 Utah, Richardson made an unreal play to stay on his feet and find his receiver in the back of the endzone.

"I'm still not over this play," Darius Butler tweeted. To which Andrews replied enthusiastically, "Saaaaaaaame!!!!!!!"

She wasn't alone:

"Jaw is still on the floor….." one fan said.

"Put a Heisman wager on Richardson after seeing this one," commented Joey Mulinaro.

A huge win for Billy Napier in his Florida debut and a breakout performance for one of the rising stars out of the SEC.