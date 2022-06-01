Look: Erin Andrews Is Very Jealous On Wednesday Evening

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is a jealous sports reporter on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of "The Match," Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit down with Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady for a four-quarterback interview.

It was a pretty special interview.

Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX - and often sits down with these quarterbacks, though not all at once - is jealous.

"That sitdown with all 4 QBs. I’ll say it. I’m jealous," she admitted Wednesday night.

This edition of The Match, which features four NFL quarterbacks instead of some PGA Tour stars, is currently underway.

It's airing on TNT.