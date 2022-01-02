The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17.

It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon in Dallas, but thanks to Jerry Jones, those inside AT&T Stadium will be warm and toasty.

“On a feels-like 4 degree morning here in North Texas, I find myself grateful to Jerry Jones for building this fantastically warm stadium,” ESPN reporter Ed Werder tweeted.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews echoed his thought.

Stay warm today, everyone.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Cardinals is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.

