Look: Erin Andrews Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

On today's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, longtime broadcaster and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw announced that he has been battling cancer.

Bradshaw explained that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer last year and was able to overcome it thanks to treatment. He said that in March doctors found skin cancer in his neck and removed a tumor he had.

Bradshaw said that he is cancer-free and working towards getting to full health. Upon making that announcement, he got a massive round of applause from everyone at the FOX studio.

NFL reporter Erin Andrews wasn't there to cheer along with everyone else but she had a backup plan. She took to Twitter and offered her prayers to the NFL legend:

Erin Andrews and Terry Bradshaw have been great friends and colleagues through the years (even when Bradshaw has made the occasional cringey comment around her).

Bradshaw is one of the most beloved members of FOX NFL Sunday. He's been with the network for nearly 30 years and is about as big of a part of NFL Sundays as Lee Corso is for college football Saturdays.

We all wish Bradshaw the best as he continues his recovery.