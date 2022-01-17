Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The Divisional Round News

The NFL announced on Sunday night the kickoff times and TV channels for the Divisional Round playoff games.

Erin Andrews is going to be pretty chilly on Saturday night.

FOX will have the Saturday night broadcast of the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers against the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers.

Andrews took to social media to react to the news.

🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 Me on Saturday — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 17, 2022

She’s not wrong.

Divisional Playoffs • Bengals at Titans, CBS, 4:30 p.m. ET.

• 49ers at Packers, FOX, 8:15 p.m. ET.

• Rams/Cardinals at Buccaneers, NBC, 3 p.m. ET.

• Bills at Chiefs, CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2022

Weather.com currently projects there to be a low of 2 degrees in Green Bay on Saturday night. Bundle up, everyone!

The Packers will be taking on the 49ers, who upset the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between Green Bay and San Francisco is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on FOX.