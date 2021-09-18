Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Florida vs. Alabama Game

Longtime college football analyst and 2000 graduate of the University of Florida Erin Andrews was clearly invested in today’s game between her No. 11 Gators and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Late in the fourth quarter, the underdog Gators cut Bama’s lead to just two with a rushing touchdown from senior quarterback Emory Jones. Unfortunately for Andrews and the rest of the Florida faithful though, Dan Mullen’s offense was stuffed on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt to tie the game.

Andrews took to Twitter to react to the nail-biting finish.

“Well…I could puke,” she wrote.

Well…I could puke 😬 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) September 18, 2021

After forcing the failed two-point conversion attempt, Alabama was able to wind the clock down to less than 15 seconds before punting the ball back to the Gators. With one more shot at a miracle, Jones was eventually tackled as he scrambled to find an open man down field.

Though the Gators were unable to pull out the upset victory in The Swamp, this was no doubt an encouraging performance for a team who many thought had no chance to compete with Bama in today’s matchup. Heading into the day, Nick Saban’s national championship defending squad was favored by 14 points.

Despite the loss, Florida out gained the Tide in both passing yards (195) and rushing yards (244). With such a closely contested loss to the best team in the country, the Gators shouldn’t fall too far in the rankings next week.

Andrews’ alma mater will look to bounce back next week with another home matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.