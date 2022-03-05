The entire college basketball world will be glued to the screen for Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium later tonight.

Countless big-name personalities from around the sports world have shared their reactions to the longtime Duke coach’s expected retirement. And on Saturday, veteran sideline reporter Erin Andrews joined that list.

“There was NOTHING like going into Coach K’s office for a pregame meeting. Always grateful for his time and how he helped mold me in my early years. Sidenote…I covered Coach K for 8 seasons and can’t find one picture from those years,” she wrote on Twitter.

Before becoming one of the most recognizable sideline reporters in the NFL, Andrews covered college basketball in her early years with ESPN. During that time, she had the opportunity to cover Coach K — the head coach of the Blue Devils since 1980.

Coach K will finish his regular-season career with a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. In their last meeting on Feb. 5, Duke notched a wire-to-wire blowout victory.

While Andrews may not be covering college basketball anymore, she and the rest of the sports world will no doubt be tuned in for tonight’s tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.