Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Emotional College Football Speech

On Wednesday, former Florida Gators football star Max Starks showed up in Gainesville to give an impassioned speech to this year's squad.

The former offensive lineman discussed what it meant to be a part of the Florida football family.

"Don't take this for granted. Your legacy is what you are building today," Starks said. "... Biologically you're not related, but you still carry that Gator head on your chest. I'm linked to you forever and you're linked to me forever.

"You've become a part of a family, and this is one of the greatest families to be a part of."

Veteran sideline reporter and University of Florida alum Erin Andrews took to Twitter to react to this emotional speech.

"Love," she wrote.

Andrews graduated from UF in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in telecommunications. She had close ties to the Gators football team as a member of the Florida dance team.

The Florida football program, now led by head coach Billy Napier, will kickoff it's 2022 season with a matchup against preseason No. 7 Utah on September 3.

Andrews will continue her career as Fox Sports' lead NFL sideline reporter this coming season.