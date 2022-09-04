Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To FOX's Big Moment This Week

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

FOX Sports' newest broadcast team celebrated its big moment by kicking off its first season together at the Nasdaq Exchange's opening bell.

Erin Andrews, Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and of course, Cleatus, took part in the festivities.

On Sunday, Andrews shared a tweet thanking the Nasdaq and her employer: "This was a TIME!" she tweeted. "Thanks for having us Nasdaq and FOX Sports."

Andrews, who's served on FOX's sideline for some time now will be joined by the network's MLB voice, Kevin Burkhardt, and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen in one of the most prominent booths on television.

In a recent interview with Deadspin, Burkhardt spoke on his new role at the network and some of the criticism that comes with it:

I think everybody’s angry about everything. Joe Buck is one of the greatest to ever do it, so I never understood the hate he got online. I mean, it’s a subjective business. I’m not naive. I know there are people that don’t like my style, maybe don’t like the way I call a game. That’s fine. You just hope that you do the game justice and you make it an enjoyable experience.

The trio will make their Sunday afternoon debut on the call of Packers vs. Vikings Sept. 11.