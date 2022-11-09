Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Jennifer Aniston's Personal Admission

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was supportive of Jennifer Aniston after the Emmy-winning actress shared her IVF journey with Allure magazine.

The 53-year-old Aniston has long been the subject of tabloid fodder when it comes to past relationships and her desire to start a family.

But the "Friends" star recently revealed she tried in-vitro fertilization several years ago and spoke about the difficulty of trying to become a mother. Erin Andrews caught wind of the story and had some kind words for Aniston and others going through similar circumstances.

"You never know what people are going thru behind closed doors," EA tweeted. "This is a cruel and hard journey for many. Thank you Jennifer Aniston for being so candid."

Others chimed in as well after Andrews' post.

"Good for her," a user commented. "As usual, the great Erin Andrews is exactly right. There are so many people, especially women, who should be admired, appreciated & respected for who they are and what they have. Never the opposite."

"Vulnerable and brave," another replied.

"Hang in there EA," another said. "Always in your corner!"

Andrews herself has been very open about her rough fertility journey, undergoing seven rounds of IVF treatments as of last year.