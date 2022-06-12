Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Stanley Cup Final Matchup

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is fired up to see the Tampa Bay Lightning back in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning eliminated the New York Rangers on Saturday night in six games and will now play the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa is looking to become the first team since the New York Islanders back in 1982 to win three Stanley Cups in a row.

Andrews woke up in an excellent mood as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final starts on Wednesday.

She was also ready to go heading into that game on Saturday night.

Things looked dire for the Lightning at the start of this series before they turned it around. They lost the first two games and were then down 2-0 in Game 3 before flipping a switch.

They beat the Rangers in the next four games and only allowed them to score one even-strength goal during that time.

The Lightning will now get an even tougher challenge in the final. The Avalanche have only lost two playoff games coming into this series.

This should be epic.