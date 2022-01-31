The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The Super Bowl Matchup

Erin Andrews on the sideline.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl 56 is set.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to play for the NFL championship in two weeks. Who would’ve predicted that heading into the 2021 season? Anyone? Bueller?

Los Angeles took down San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Rams topped the 49ers, 20-17, thanks to some strong defense and clutch play from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, upset Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals beat the Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

Who do you have in the Super Bowl?

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews is excited. She channeled a line from Pretty Woman while reacting to the Rams’ win on Sunday night.

The Rams and the Bengals will meet at SoFi Stadium in two weeks. Super Bowl 56 is set to air on NBC.

